Azerbaijan discusses implementation of innovative payment solutions with Italian companies

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 18:34
    Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Khalilov met with a delegation from Italy's Numia and Bancomat companies, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    During the meeting, cooperation opportunities in the field of digital financial services and payment technologies, implementation of innovative payment solutions, as well as the study of international experience were discussed.

    The meeting took place within the framework of the visit of Italy's business sector delegation to Azerbaijan, organized by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), at the initiative of Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) company.

    Within the framework of the visit, an event on the topic of "Azerbaijan–Italy business and investment relations" was also held. At the event, the current state and development prospects of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, investment opportunities in priority sectors, favorable business environment, and the expansion of institutional cooperation were discussed.

    Azərbaycan İtaliya şirkətləri ilə innovativ ödəniş həllərinin tətbiqini müzakirə edib

