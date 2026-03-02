Dan Caine: US investigating shootdown of three F-15Es over Kuwait

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 18:48
    The US is conducting an investigation into the downing of three F-15E fighter jets in the skies over Kuwait.

    As Report informs, this was stated by CENTCOM Commander Dan Caine at a joint press conference with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

    "I am aware of the loss of three US Air Force F-15E fighter jets last night in the region. The crews are safe, and we know that the cause was not enemy fire. The investigation is ongoing, so I will not provide additional comments," he said.

    Earlier, the Pentagon stated that three American F-15E fighters, carrying out missions in support of operations against Iran, were accidentally shot down by Kuwait's air defense systems.

