Azerbaijan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor

    Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed issues related to the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor, particularly increasing its capacity and improving transport and logistics infrastructure, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk as part of the visit by a Russian government delegation to Baku.

    The sides emphasized the efficient operation of border checkpoints along the Russia-Azerbaijan state border and highlighted the importance of their further modernization.

    Last year, 9.3 million tons of cargo were transported via the North-South corridor passing through Azerbaijan. According to forecasts, cargo transportation along the corridor is expected to reach 32 million tons by 2030.

    Azərbaycan Rusiya ilə "Şimal-Cənub" dəhlizinin buraxılış qabiliyyətinin artırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Россия обсудили увеличение пропускной способности МТК "Север-Юг"

