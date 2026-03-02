Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 17:55
    Israeli military says it expects Iran operation to take more than one week

    The Israeli military expects the ongoing operation against Iran to take more than a week, at least, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The IDF says it seeks to deal a heavy blow to Iran, but stresses that this will take more than a few days to achieve.

    Recent strikes in Iran have targeted sites belonging to the Iranian government, along with ballistic missile launchers and air defense sites.

    Iranian nuclear facilities have not yet been targeted, but are among Israel's and the United States' objectives, according to the military.

