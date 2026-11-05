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    Pakistan's Asaan Khidmat center serves over 171,000 citizens since launch

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 11:37
    Pakistan's Asaan Khidmat center serves over 171,000 citizens since launch

    Pakistan's Asaan Khidmat center, created based on the Azerbaijani ASAN Khidmet (Service) model, has served over 171,000 citizens since its opening in January 2026, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said at the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, the center began its operations by providing 64 services from 12 government agencies.

    The minister noted that the project's implementation became possible through cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as the support of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

    "The simpler we want to make receiving services for citizens, the more carefully we should organize our work within the state apparatus," she emphasized.

    She stressed that digital infrastructure, reliable identity verification systems, and payment mechanisms allow the state to promptly respond to crises and efficiently provide assistance to the population. The minister also highlighted the importance of cooperation between federal and provincial authorities during emergencies, including those caused by climate change.

    Shaza Fatima Khawaja United Nations (UN) ASAN Service Pakistan's Asaan Khidmat center
    Pakistandakı "Asaan Khidmat" mərkəzi 171 mindən çox vətəndaşa xidmət göstərib
    Центр Asaan Khidmat в Пакистане оказал услуги более 171 тыс. граждан
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