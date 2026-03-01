UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions
- 01 March, 2026
- 23:42
The UAE has announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission, while condemning Iranian missile attacks, Report informs via Gulf News.
The UAE said the strikes were aggressive attacks that hit civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports and service facilities, putting unarmed civilians at risk in a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that constitutes a clear violation of national sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
