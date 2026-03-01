Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 23:42
    UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

    The UAE has announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission, while condemning Iranian missile attacks, Report informs via Gulf News.

    The UAE said the strikes were aggressive attacks that hit civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports and service facilities, putting unarmed civilians at risk in a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that constitutes a clear violation of national sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

    UAE Embassy Iranian strikes
    BƏƏ Tehrandakı səfirliyini bağlayıb
    ОАЭ объявили о закрытии своего посольства в Тегеране

    Latest News

    00:09

    FM: Israel's operation in Iran aims to eliminate all threats against it

    Region
    23:51

    Trump refuses to guarantee ceasefire during Iran talks

    Region
    23:42

    UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

    Region
    23:31

    Iranian missiles strike on UAE kill six senior CIA officers

    Region
    23:14

    US destroys 9 Iranian warships, says Trump

    Other countries
    22:43

    Azerbaijani, Omani FMs express concern over regional escalation

    Foreign policy
    22:28
    Photo

    192 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Region
    22:05

    CIA tracked Khamenei, Iranian politicians for months

    Region
    21:55

    Oman says Tehran open to de-escalation

    Region
    All News Feed