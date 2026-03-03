Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm port

The Sultanate of Oman condemned a drone strike on a fuel tank at its commercial port in Duqm, the Government Communication Center said on X, Report informs.

"Oman condemns the attack by multiple drones on one of the fuel tanks at the Duqm commercial port. The damage has been contained, and there are no casualties," the statement read.

This marks the second time a fuel tank at Duqm port has been targeted by a drone since the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.