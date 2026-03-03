A top member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force who worked with Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, the IDF announces, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The military says the strike in the Lebanese capital killed Reza Khazaei.

"As part of his role, Khazaei served as the right-hand man of the corps commander and was considered a key figure in Hezbollah's force buildup," the IDF says.

The military says he was responsible for liaising between Hezbollah and Iran, "particularly for bridging between the needs of the Hezbollah terror organization and the resources provided by Iran."

According to the IDF, Khazaei worked to transfer weapons from Iran to Hezbollah and oversaw Hezbollah's weapon production programs in Lebanon.