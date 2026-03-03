Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisis

    • 03 March, 2026
    Kazakhstan adheres to a policy of neutrality and does not take sides in the conflict in the Middle East, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev stated, Report informs via local media outlets.

    "Kazakhstan's position is not to interfere in the affairs of third states, and it will maintain this stance. Therefore, in this case we do not support anyone - neither Iran nor the countries under attack. We want such conflicts, especially military ones, not to occur. If conflicts do arise, they must be resolved at the diplomatic table," Bakaev said.

    He added that Astana consistently advocates for such conflicts to be settled strictly within the framework of international law and in accordance with the UN Charter.

    Rəsmi Astana: Qazaxıstan Yaxın Şərq böhranında heç bir tərəfi dəstəkləmir
    В МИД Казахстана заявили о нейтральной позиции Астаны по конфликту на Ближнем Востоке

