MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisis
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 12:53
Kazakhstan adheres to a policy of neutrality and does not take sides in the conflict in the Middle East, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev stated, Report informs via local media outlets.
"Kazakhstan's position is not to interfere in the affairs of third states, and it will maintain this stance. Therefore, in this case we do not support anyone - neither Iran nor the countries under attack. We want such conflicts, especially military ones, not to occur. If conflicts do arise, they must be resolved at the diplomatic table," Bakaev said.
He added that Astana consistently advocates for such conflicts to be settled strictly within the framework of international law and in accordance with the UN Charter.
Latest News
13:00
Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikesOther countries
12:56
Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix beginsFormula 1
12:56
Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm portOther countries
12:53
MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisisOther countries
12:52
Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architectureEnergy
12:51
Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF saysOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and HousingForeign policy
12:31
Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situationForeign policy
12:28