Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five years

In 2025, Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company (AGSC) sold nearly 27 billion cubic meters of gas, including approximately 12 billion cubic meters to Europe, AGSC General Manager Lidia Salahova said at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Report informs.

Since the start of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe, the company's contribution has become a sustainable and strategic component of the European energy balance, she said. She also emphasized that the total volume of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe (since December 31, 2020 – ed.) has reached 55 billion cubic meters.

Salahova added that Azerbaijani gas accounts for 16% of the Italian market, the same share in Greece and Türkiye, 34% in Bulgaria, and 51% in Georgia.

According to her, over the past five years (2021-2025 – ed.), approximately 7 billion cubic meters of gas have been sold on European spot markets, demonstrating the flexibility of the Southern Gas Corridor system and its ability to quickly respond to market demand.

Lidia Salahova added that approximately 34% of AGSC sales in 2025 were for the domestic market of Azerbaijan.