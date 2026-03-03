Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in January

In January 2025, Azercosmos exported satellite telecommunications services worth $1.5 million, the same as in the past year, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Companies from 32 countries imported satellite telecommunications services last month, four countries fewer than a year earlier. The main export destinations were the United Kingdom ($348,500), Luxembourg ($283,000), Sweden ($187,200), Türkiye ($72,400), and Pakistan ($69,600).

During the reporting month, the share of Azercosmos' export revenues in its total income declined from 69% to 66%.