    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 15:28
    SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companies

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Moldovan energy companies have reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    In this context, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of Moldova, on March 3.

    During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to Europe's energy security, and in this context, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor was particularly emphasized.

    The parties also reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Moldovan energy companies and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    SOCAR Moldovanın enerji şirkətləri ilə əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir

