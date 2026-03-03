SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companies
Energy
- 03 March, 2026
- 15:28
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Moldovan energy companies have reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
In this context, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of Moldova, on March 3.
During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to Europe's energy security, and in this context, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor was particularly emphasized.
The parties also reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Moldovan energy companies and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
16:06
Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five yearsEnergy
15:59
BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feetEnergy
15:50
Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern EuropeEnergy
15:48
Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in JanuaryICT
15:42
Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGCEnergy
15:38
BP aims to raise upstream investment to $10B by 2027Energy
15:28
Photo
SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companiesEnergy
15:21
Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAPEnergy
15:15