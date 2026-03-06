Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IDF reports new missile strike from Iran

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:25
    IDF reports new missile strike from Iran

    Israeli military officials said they detected another missile launch from Iranian territory and initiated interception measures.

    According to Report, the army's press service said air defense systems are actively engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) missile strike
