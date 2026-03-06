IDF reports new missile strike from Iran
- 06 March, 2026
- 22:25
Israeli military officials said they detected another missile launch from Iranian territory and initiated interception measures.
According to Report, the army's press service said air defense systems are actively engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles.
