Azerbaijan evacuates two diplomats from Iran

Two Azerbaijani diplomats were evacuated from Iran via the Astara border crossing.

According to Report's southern bureau, the evacuation also included three Russian diplomats.

Additionally, three Czech diplomats were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, it was reported that between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on March 6, a total of 210 citizens from 26 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.