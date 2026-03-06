Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan evacuates two diplomats from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:31
    Azerbaijan evacuates two diplomats from Iran

    Two Azerbaijani diplomats were evacuated from Iran via the Astara border crossing.

    According to Report's southern bureau, the evacuation also included three Russian diplomats.

    Additionally, three Czech diplomats were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    Earlier, it was reported that between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on March 6, a total of 210 citizens from 26 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycanın iki diplomatı İrandan təxliyə edilib
    Азербайджан эвакуировал из Ирана двух дипломатов

