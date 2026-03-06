Ilham Aliyev thanks Czech prime minister for supporting Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 22:09
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš for the support for Azerbaijan following Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan.
According to Report, the corresponding post was published on the president's page on X.
The post reads:
"I express my deep gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Mr. Andrej Babiš, for the strong message of support and solidarity extended in the aftermath of drone attacks by the state of Iran against territory of Azerbaijan.
This statement is a vivid reflection of solid relations between Azerbaijan and Czechia developing in the spirit of friendship and commitment to international law."
