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    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 23:35
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan

    A video highlighting the official visit of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet to Azerbaijan was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Hun Manetin Azərbaycana səfərinə dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях размещен пост о визите Хун Манета в Азербайджан
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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