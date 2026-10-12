President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 23:35
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A video highlighting the official visit of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet to Azerbaijan was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
Video
Video
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