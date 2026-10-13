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    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament

    Individual sports
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament

    An international freestyle wrestling tournament honoring Olympic champion David Musulbes was held in Vladikavkaz, Russia, on October 10-11.

    The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report that wrestlers under the age of 16 competed in the traditional tournament.

    More than 300 young wrestlers from 15 countries took part in the competition.

    Azerbaijan was represented under the guidance of Emin Azizov, senior coach of the U15 national team, and coach Elshad Allahverdiyev, with two Azerbaijani wrestlers delivering successful performances.

    European champion Elvin Najafzade defeated all of his opponents by technical superiority in the 85 kg weight category to take the top step of the podium.

    European medalist Javanshir Suleymanov achieved the same result in the 44 kg category, winning gold.

    Nihad Muradov, a Category III international referee, also officiated at the tournament.

    Azerbaijani wrestler Azerbaijani athletes Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
    Azərbaycan güləşçiləri Rusiyada beynəlxalq turnirdə çempion olublar
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