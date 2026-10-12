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    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools

    Education and science
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools

    Monitoring has begun to assess compliance with clothing requirements established by relevant decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers for students and teachers at state general education institutions.

    The Baku City Education Department told Report that the monitoring examined whether students comply with established school uniform requirements and whether teachers follow dress rules appropriate to the nature of their professional activities and the school environment.

    Attention was also paid to how schools organize oversight of compliance with the relevant requirements and conduct awareness-raising activities on the rules.

    When cases of non-compliance with clothing requirements were identified during the monitoring, school administrations held preventive and awareness-raising discussions with students and teachers. Parents were invited to the school where necessary.

    "There were also cases in which students and teachers whose clothing did not comply with the established requirements were not admitted to classes.

    "At the same time, we regret to note that inappropriate behavior inconsistent with the school and learning environment was recorded at some general education institutions.

    "These incidents not only disrupted the educational process but also resulted in damage to school property. There were also cases of pressure and threats against teachers and school administrators over the enforcement of dress rules.

    "We note that the monitoring is expected to continue in order to assess compliance with clothing rules and strengthen oversight of adherence to the established requirements," the department said.

    Dress code state schools Baku
    Dövlət ümumi təhsil müəssisələrində geyim qaydalarının icrasına dair monitorinqlərə başlanılıb
    В Баку начаты мониторинги соблюдения правил одежды в средних школах
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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