Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route

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Georgia is interested in becoming an integral part of the new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route.

According to Report, citing Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said this at the 11th meeting of the Georgia-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

She said Georgia intends to continue playing a key role in providing transport links between countries and European and other markets.

"I would like to highlight a very important new initiative that Georgia is closely following. We are extremely interested in Georgia becoming an integral part of the new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route and continuing to play a key role in connecting countries with European and other markets," she said.

The minister noted that Georgia is investing significant funds in developing its transport and logistics infrastructure to achieve this goal.

In particular, the country's railway network is being modernized, with plans to increase its capacity from 15 million tons to 29 million tons of freight annually by 2029.

Kvrivishvili also said the sides had agreed on specific measures to expand trade and economic relations. Georgia plans to increase its trade turnover with Uzbekistan to $1 billion in the near future.

The meeting also covered attracting investment, developing the transport and logistics sectors, the importance of Anaklia port for the region and cooperation in tourism.

The Georgian side also intends to work on increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

The commission meeting concluded with the signing of a joint protocol.