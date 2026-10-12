Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo

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Azerbaijan's Gilavar Photo Club Public Union continued its international campaign to have a "landmine-free world" declared as the UN's 18th Sustainable Development Goal in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 11, 2026.

According to Report, an exhibition on what the organizers describe as Armenia's mine warfare against Azerbaijan was opened at Liberation Square in the city center.

The exhibition features documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by landmines and the severe consequences of mine explosions.

A similar exhibition had previously been organized in Geneva at the Palais des Nations, which houses the UN Office at Geneva.

Gilavar Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the grant competition titled "Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance," jointly announced by Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Karabakh Revival Fund in partnership with ANAMA.