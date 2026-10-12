29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities

Foreign ministers of 29 countries have accused Iran of carrying out acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid operations on their territories and in partner countries.

According to Report, citing the UK government, the ministers issued a joint statement.

The statement was signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The ministers said they recognized the United Kingdom's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on September 27.

"Anyone who conducts hostile activities on behalf of Iran, or any other state, should know that we will take action to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prosecute these acts. Iran should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and strengthening our international coordination, bolstering our national resilience, protecting our communities, and ensuring that those responsible are held to account," the ministers said.

At the end of September, five people were detained on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses in connection with an alleged assassination plot near RAF Fairford.