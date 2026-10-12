Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities

    Foreign ministers of 29 countries have accused Iran of carrying out acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid operations on their territories and in partner countries.

    According to Report, citing the UK government, the ministers issued a joint statement.

    The statement was signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    The ministers said they recognized the United Kingdom's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on September 27.

    "Anyone who conducts hostile activities on behalf of Iran, or any other state, should know that we will take action to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prosecute these acts. Iran should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and strengthening our international coordination, bolstering our national resilience, protecting our communities, and ensuring that those responsible are held to account," the ministers said.

    At the end of September, five people were detained on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses in connection with an alleged assassination plot near RAF Fairford.

    hybrid threats Foreign Ministers Islamic Republic of Iran
    ABŞ, Böyük Britaniya və daha 27 ölkə İrana qarşı bəyanatlarla çıxış edib
    США, Великобритания и еще 27 стран выступили с заявлением против Ирана
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed