Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 00:28
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has congratulated Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri on her appointment as Head of Government of Morocco.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco said this in a post on X.
In his letter, Asadov wished El Mansouri success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to her and emphasized the importance of further developing friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and Morocco in the interests of the two countries and their peoples.
Morocco's King Mohammed VI appointed the 50-year-old El Mansouri as Head of Government. She became the first woman in the kingdom's history to hold the post.
Əli Əsədov Mərakeşin hökumət başçısı təyin olunması münasibətilə Fatimə Əl-Mənsurini təbrik edib
Али Асадов поздравил Эль-Мансури с назначением главой правительства Марокко
Latest News
00:28
Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of governmentForeign policy
00:22
Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournamentIndividual sports
23:35
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
23:17
Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveriesEnergy
23:11
Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport routeRegion
22:34
Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schoolsEducation and science
22:15
Photo
Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in SarajevoForeign policy
21:59
Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peaceForeign policy
21:31
29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activitiesOther countries