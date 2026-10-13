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    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has congratulated Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri on her appointment as Head of Government of Morocco.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco said this in a post on X.

    In his letter, Asadov wished El Mansouri success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to her and emphasized the importance of further developing friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and Morocco in the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

    Morocco's King Mohammed VI appointed the 50-year-old El Mansouri as Head of Government. She became the first woman in the kingdom's history to hold the post.

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri Morocco
    Əli Əsədov Mərakeşin hökumət başçısı təyin olunması münasibətilə Fatimə Əl-Mənsurini təbrik edib
    Али Асадов поздравил Эль-Мансури с назначением главой правительства Марокко
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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