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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has congratulated Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri on her appointment as Head of Government of Morocco.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco said this in a post on X.

In his letter, Asadov wished El Mansouri success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to her and emphasized the importance of further developing friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and Morocco in the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI appointed the 50-year-old El Mansouri as Head of Government. She became the first woman in the kingdom's history to hold the post.