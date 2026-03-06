Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Poland strongly condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:21
    Poland strongly condemns the attack carried out by drones flying from the territory of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Poland said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "This act constitutes a blatant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," the embassy said.

    Polşa İranın Azərbaycana PUA hücumunu qətiyyətlə pisləyib
    Польша решительно осудила атаку беспилотников на Нахчыван

