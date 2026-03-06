Poland strongly condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 22:21
Poland strongly condemns the attack carried out by drones flying from the territory of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Poland said in a post on X, according to Report.
"This act constitutes a blatant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," the embassy said.
