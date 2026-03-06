UN signals readiness to aid civilians in Iran
- 06 March, 2026
- 22:39
The United Nations has expressed its readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in Iran, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said during a briefing, according to Report.
"Yesterday, I spoke with Iran's permanent representative to the UN. I confirmed the UN's readiness to assist civilians in need of humanitarian support," he said.
