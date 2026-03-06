Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UN signals readiness to aid civilians in Iran

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:39
    UN signals readiness to aid civilians in Iran

    The United Nations has expressed its readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in Iran, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said during a briefing, according to Report.

    "Yesterday, I spoke with Iran's permanent representative to the UN. I confirmed the UN's readiness to assist civilians in need of humanitarian support," he said.

    Tom Fletcher United Nations Iran
    ООН заявила о готовности помочь гражданскому населению в Иране

    Latest News

    23:39

    Slovak president condemns Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Iranian military claims strike on US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

    Region
    23:20

    US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeks

    Other countries
    23:15

    Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency strongly condemns information provocation

    Media
    23:01

    Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    22:57

    UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:51

    Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'

    Foreign policy
    22:45

    Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacks

    Foreign policy
    22:39

    UN signals readiness to aid civilians in Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed