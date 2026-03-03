Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 15:21
    Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

    Albania is in a favorable position to gain access to natural gas supplies via the Trans‑Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Albania's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Erlind Sulo stated at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Report informs.

    The official pointed out that this opportunity allows Albania to meet domestic energy needs, reduce dependence on electricity as the sole energy source, and make energy more accessible and affordable for households, businesses, and industry.

    Sulo explained that Albania has decided to work on two parallel projects in this direction:

    "The first involves the revitalization of the Vlora Thermal Power Plant, which will be implemented as an integrated project connected to TAP's exit point and a floating LNG terminal. The second project focuses on providing the city of Korçë with gas, one of Albania's major urban centers.

    Albania TAP gas supplies
    Erlind Sulo: "Albaniya TAP-la qaz tədarükünə çıxış qazanmaqda əlverişli mövqedədir"
    Албания рассчитывает на газ через TAP

    Latest News

    16:06

    Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five years

    Energy
    15:59

    BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feet

    Energy
    15:50

    Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

    Energy
    15:48

    Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in January

    ICT
    15:42

    Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGC

    Energy
    15:38

    BP aims to raise upstream investment to $10B by 2027

    Energy
    15:28
    Photo

    SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companies

    Energy
    15:21

    Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

    Energy
    15:15

    Azerbaijan exports $33M worth of gold in January

    Industry
    All News Feed