Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

Albania is in a favorable position to gain access to natural gas supplies via the Trans‑Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Albania's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Erlind Sulo stated at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Report informs.

The official pointed out that this opportunity allows Albania to meet domestic energy needs, reduce dependence on electricity as the sole energy source, and make energy more accessible and affordable for households, businesses, and industry.

Sulo explained that Albania has decided to work on two parallel projects in this direction:

"The first involves the revitalization of the Vlora Thermal Power Plant, which will be implemented as an integrated project connected to TAP's exit point and a floating LNG terminal. The second project focuses on providing the city of Korçë with gas, one of Albania's major urban centers.