BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feet

It is forecast that free natural gas reserves in the ACG amount to up to 4 trillion cubic feet (1.22 trillion cubic meters), said BP's Vice President for Production in the Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region, Stuart Shaw, at the press conference on the outcomes of the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the first free natural gas production well has been drilled from the West Chirag platform, and the first gas production is expected in the coming months: "This well will also provide important appraisal data for determining the next steps in developing free natural gas reserves in the ACG field. Last year, we also joined the Karabakh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projects."

He added that the goal is the exploration and development of new oil and gas fields and prospective structures in the Caspian: "Together with SOCAR, we are evaluating development options that will allow the most efficient use of existing infrastructure. As the operator, we are applying our global experience and technologies to advance these projects safely and efficiently. As a first step, we are carrying out seismic survey programs for both projects to obtain more detailed information about the reservoirs. This data will be very important for developing future development concepts. We are also continuing appraisal work on the Shafag-Asiman block, and we are now doing this together with our new partner TPAO. This cooperation brings additional technical and financial capabilities to the project. This will help accelerate work on this prospective structure."