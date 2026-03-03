Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

Since the commencement of commercial operation of the gas Interconnector Greece - Bulgaria (IGB), more than 42 terawatt-hours of gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), ICGB Executive Director Maya Hristova said at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Report informs.

Hristova stated that the Southern Gas Corridor has confirmed its strategic importance by ensuring supply diversification, strengthening energy security, and developing a competitive environment in Southeastern Europe.

Hristova stated that the IGB is a viable and reliable strategic route that enhances the energy resilience of not only Bulgaria and Greece, but also the entire Southeastern and Central European region.

"By providing access to diversified supplies of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), the IGB directly contributes to energy security and price competitiveness," she said.