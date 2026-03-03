Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 15:50
    Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

    Since the commencement of commercial operation of the gas Interconnector Greece - Bulgaria (IGB), more than 42 terawatt-hours of gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), ICGB Executive Director Maya Hristova said at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Report informs.

    Hristova stated that the Southern Gas Corridor has confirmed its strategic importance by ensuring supply diversification, strengthening energy security, and developing a competitive environment in Southeastern Europe.

    Hristova stated that the IGB is a viable and reliable strategic route that enhances the energy resilience of not only Bulgaria and Greece, but also the entire Southeastern and Central European region.

    "By providing access to diversified supplies of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), the IGB directly contributes to energy security and price competitiveness," she said.

    Maya Hristova ICGB The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC)
    Maya Xristova: "IGB Cənub-Şərqi Avropanın enerji təhlükəsizliyini möhkəmləndirir"
    Майя Христова: IGB укрепляет энергобезопасность Юго-Восточной Европы

    Latest News

    16:06

    Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five years

    Energy
    15:59

    BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feet

    Energy
    15:50

    Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

    Energy
    15:48

    Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in January

    ICT
    15:42

    Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGC

    Energy
    15:38

    BP aims to raise upstream investment to $10B by 2027

    Energy
    15:28
    Photo

    SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companies

    Energy
    15:21

    Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

    Energy
    15:15

    Azerbaijan exports $33M worth of gold in January

    Industry
    All News Feed