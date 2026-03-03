Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGC

    Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGC

    With the commissioning of the gas interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria, Serbia has for the first time gained the ability to receive gas supplies from other sources, including Azerbaijani gas, through the Southern Gas Corridor, said Sasa Kokovic, Acting Deputy Minister for Oil and Gas at Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy, at the 12th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the Southern Gas Corridor is not merely an infrastructure project: "It represents a new energy reality for Europe, shaped by reliable partnerships and mutual trust. Serbia's cooperation with Azerbaijan holds particular strategic importance and is primarily based on the friendly relations between Presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Ilham Aliyev. The cooperation results achieved to date have been confirmed by signed agreements covering natural gas, renewable energy sources, and experience exchange in the application of new technologies."

    Kokovic noted that the latest agreement signed on February 15 in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on the development, design, construction, and management of a combined cycle gas turbine power plant constitutes clear proof and the foundation of energy cooperation between the two countries.

