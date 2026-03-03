Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins
03 March, 2026
12:56
As part of preparations for this year's Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, reconstruction of the paddock has started, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) told Report.
The paddock, as always, is being installed on Neftchilar Avenue, in front of the Government House.
The BCC has asked pedestrians and drivers to be cautious and expressed gratitude to city residents for their understanding.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 24–26.
