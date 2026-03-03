Dan Jorgensen: There is enormous potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    The Iranian Armed Forces did not strike the territory and ports of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said with reference to the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

    "Omani authorities reported a drone attack on the port of Salalah. According to their data, two drones were intercepted in the Dhofar province in southwestern Oman. The Communications Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran denies any military aggression by the Iranian Armed Forces against the territory and ports of the friendly and neighboring country of Oman," IRIB wrote on Telegram.

    İran Silahlı Qüvvələri: Oman ərazisinə zərbə endirilməyib
    Генштаб ВС Ирана: Не наносили удары по территории и портам Омана

