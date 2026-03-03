Iran imposes ban on food exports
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:47
Iran has announced a ban on the export of all food products and agricultural products, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.
"The export of all food products and agricultural products has been banned until further notice. The Iranian government prioritizes ensuring the population's supply of essential food products," the Iranian media write.
