Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Iran imposes ban on food exports

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 18:47
    Iran imposes ban on food exports

    Iran has announced a ban on the export of all food products and agricultural products, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

    "The export of all food products and agricultural products has been banned until further notice. The Iranian government prioritizes ensuring the population's supply of essential food products," the Iranian media write.

    Iran exports
    İran ərzaq məhsullarının ixracına moratorium tətbiq edib
    Иран ввел мораторий на экспорт продуктов питания и АПК

    Latest News

    19:05

    Dan Jørgensen: There is enormous potential for Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

    Energy
    19:02

    SOCAR deepens energy partnership with Bulgaria

    Energy
    18:56

    Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummets

    Business
    18:47

    Iran imposes ban on food exports

    Other countries
    18:41

    Dan Jørgensen: Azerbaijani gas is extremely important for Europe

    Energy
    18:32

    Shahbazov: Interconnectors will help link Azerbaijan with Middle East

    Energy
    18:22

    Chinese FM urges Israel to ensure safety of Chinese personnel, institutions

    Other countries
    18:18

    SOCAR department earned over $14M from non‑oil exports in January

    Energy
    18:09

    AzerGold exports $19.3M in January

    Industry
    All News Feed