Dan Jørgensen: There is enormous potential for Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

There is enormous potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU).

As Report informs, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen stated this at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

"It was a great honor for me to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. We had a long, very constructive, and detailed discussion about the relations between the EU and Azerbaijan. It is absolutely clear that there is enormous potential between the European Union and Azerbaijan," the commissioner stated.