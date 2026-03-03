Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 19:23
    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, Report informs.

    During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the tense security situation in the Middle East and the worsening military escalation.

    The ministers noted that the further deterioration of the situation in the region poses serious risks to regional and international security, and emphasized the importance of restoring diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

    France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of French citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the complex situation that has arisen, and noted the importance of cooperation in this matter.

    The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France and future cooperation opportunities. Following the meeting of the two countries' Presidents in Copenhagen, the importance of continuing dialogue in areas of mutual interest was emphasized.

    The ministers also exchanged views on other regional security issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Jean-Noel Barrot
    Jan-Noel Barro Fransa vətəndaşlarının İrandan təxliyəsinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Франции поблагодарил Азербайджан за содействие в эвакуации граждан из Ирана

    Latest News

    20:42

    IDF says it completed wave of strikes on Iranian military targets

    Other countries
    20:30

    Israel preparing to gradually reopen airspace for repatriation

    Other countries
    20:18

    Qatar carries out strikes in Iran after thwarting Doha airport attack

    Other countries
    20:07

    IDF strikes Iranian council during vote on Khamenei successor

    Other countries
    19:57

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss bilateral economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Iraqi Kurdistan ceases oil exports to Türkiye's Ceyhan port

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs discuss escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Region
    19:23

    Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed