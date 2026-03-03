Jean-Noël Barrot thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of French citizens from Iran

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, Report informs.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the tense security situation in the Middle East and the worsening military escalation.

The ministers noted that the further deterioration of the situation in the region poses serious risks to regional and international security, and emphasized the importance of restoring diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of French citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the complex situation that has arisen, and noted the importance of cooperation in this matter.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France and future cooperation opportunities. Following the meeting of the two countries' Presidents in Copenhagen, the importance of continuing dialogue in areas of mutual interest was emphasized.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional security issues of mutual interest.