    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 19:30
    Rosatom: Construction work suspended at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

    Construction work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has currently been completely halted amid military operations, the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev said, Report informs via Interfax.

    "Of course, work at the facility in Iran has been stopped. We are very strictly ensuring that our workers do not leave the settlements and minimize their presence at open construction sites. Due to the conduct of military operations against Iran, it is difficult to predict the further course of events for now," Likhachev said.

    According to Likhachev, Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant is a priority facility for Rosatom.

    "Our people will remain there (at the Bushehr NPP - ed.) in any case. This facility will be among our priorities," Likhachev emphasized.

    As a reminder, on February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on multiple locations across the republic. Iran responded by launching missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iran's armed forces attacked countries hosting US military bases.

    According to media reports, the Iranian city of Bushehr, where the eponymous power plant being built by Rosatom is located, was also subjected to US and Israeli attacks.

    Likhachev had then said that the Russian state corporation had preemptively evacuated the children of Bushehr NPP employees from Iran, as well as 94 staff members.

