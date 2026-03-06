Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Finance
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:25
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, Report informs, citing CBA.

    First Deputy Chairman of the CBA, Aliyar Mammadyarov, met with Holger Floerkemeier, Director of the CCAMTAC.

    During the meeting, the sides held extensive discussions on existing cooperation ties and future development prospects, including technical assistance programs provided by the center and the opportunities they offer.

    The CCAMTAC was established within the framework of cooperation between the IMF, member countries, and development partners. Its initiatives aim to support the formation of stronger policy frameworks and institutions in the region, identify new and inclusive sources of economic growth, and enhance the region's economic potential by expanding IMF activities.

    AMB IMF-in Texniki Yardım Mərkəzi ilə əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib

