Trump says Iran will be hit very hard today
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 15:30
US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran will suffer a very strong blow today, Report informs.
He made the remark in Truth Social.
"Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.
