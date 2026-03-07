Ukraine destroys Shahed launch site at Donetsk Airport

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a preparation and launch site for Shahed drones in the territory of Donetsk airport, located in the part of Donetsk Oblast occupied by Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook, Report informs.

"Today, ATACMS and SCALP missiles struck a site near Donetsk Airport used by the enemy for the storage, preparation, and launch of Shahed-type strike UAVs.

The strike was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Land Forces in coordination with aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

A large-scale fire and secondary detonation were recorded.

In addition, as part of efforts to reduce the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of other strikes on March 6 and during the night of March 7.

In particular, an enemy UAV control post was struck in the area of Dibrova (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), as well as a command and observation post in the area of Kruhliakivka (temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region).

Furthermore, the Defense Forces targeted enemy artillery systems at firing positions in the areas of Tavilzhanka (temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region), Voskresenka, and Novopavlivka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

Enemy personnel concentration areas were also struck in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Zaliznychne (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), and Sopych in Sumy region.

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified," reads the post.