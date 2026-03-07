Iran launches drone attack on US airbase in UAE
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 14:55
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Forces have launched a drone strike on the US Al Dhafra military base in the UAE, Report informs referring to the IRGC press service.
According to the Iranian side, the attack damaged an American satellite communications center, as well as early warning and fire control radar stations.
Latest News
16:28
Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'Foreign policy
16:15
Photo
4 more Pakistani citizens, including 1 diplomat, evacuated to AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:09
US oil firms evacuating staff from IraqOther countries
15:59
Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'Infrastructure
15:45
Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to AfghanistanBusiness
15:30
Trump says Iran will be hit very hard todayOther countries
15:23
Trump: Iran apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighborsOther
15:20
Ukraine destroys Shahed launch site at Donetsk AirportOther countries
15:01