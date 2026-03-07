Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Iran launches drone attack on US airbase in UAE

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Forces have launched a drone strike on the US Al Dhafra military base in the UAE, Report informs referring to the IRGC press service.

    According to the Iranian side, the attack damaged an American satellite communications center, as well as early warning and fire control radar stations.

    İran BƏƏ-dəki ABŞ aviabazasına PUA-larla hücum edib
    Иран атаковал беспилотниками американскую авиабазу в ОАЭ

