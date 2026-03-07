Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 17:53
    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Bajram Begaj said that he condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the call and for Albania's open and resolute stance.

    The heads of state welcomed the successful development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts in further advancing cooperation.

    The sides exchanged views on matters included in the bilateral agenda.

    Ilham Aliyev Bajram Begaj Azerbaijan Albania Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    İlham Əliyev Albaniya Prezidentinə qətiyyətli mövqeyinə görə minnətdarlıq edib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил признательность президенту Албании за решительную позицию

    Latest News

    17:53

    Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Bayramov, Saidov mull regional developments on sidelines of OTS ministerial meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:38

    Heavy rains and flooding kills at least 23 in Nairobi

    Other countries
    17:25

    Türkiye considering deployment of F-16s to Northern Cyprus

    Region
    17:19

    Jeyhun Bayramov mulls Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan with OTS Sec.-Gen.

    Foreign policy
    17:04

    MFA: About 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens applied for evacuation from Middle East

    Domestic policy
    16:45

    Vucic: Serbia to launch drone production in April

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    16:28

    Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed