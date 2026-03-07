Ilham Aliyev grateful to Albanian President for his resolute stance
President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Bajram Begaj said that he condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the call and for Albania's open and resolute stance.
The heads of state welcomed the successful development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts in further advancing cooperation.
The sides exchanged views on matters included in the bilateral agenda.
