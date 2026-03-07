Over 200 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah to Baku

In connection with the situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan has carried out another safe evacuation of its citizens stranded due to canceled flights, bringing them from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku.

According to Report, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Through this evacuation flight, the return of more than 200 citizens to Azerbaijan was ensured.