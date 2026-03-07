Over 200 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah to Baku
Infrastructure
- 07 March, 2026
- 14:58
In connection with the situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan has carried out another safe evacuation of its citizens stranded due to canceled flights, bringing them from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku.
According to Report, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Through this evacuation flight, the return of more than 200 citizens to Azerbaijan was ensured.
Latest News
16:28
Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'Foreign policy
16:15
Photo
4 more Pakistani citizens, including 1 diplomat, evacuated to AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:09
US oil firms evacuating staff from IraqOther countries
15:59
Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'Infrastructure
15:45
Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to AfghanistanBusiness
15:30
Trump says Iran will be hit very hard todayOther countries
15:23
Trump: Iran apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighborsOther
15:20
Ukraine destroys Shahed launch site at Donetsk AirportOther countries
15:01