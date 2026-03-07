Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Over 200 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah to Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 14:58
    Over 200 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah to Baku

    In connection with the situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan has carried out another safe evacuation of its citizens stranded due to canceled flights, bringing them from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku.

    According to Report, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Through this evacuation flight, the return of more than 200 citizens to Azerbaijan was ensured.

    Ciddədən Bakıya təxliyə reysi ilə 200-dən çox Azərbaycan vətəndaşı gətirilib
    Спецрейс AZAL эвакуировал более 200 граждан Азербайджана из Джидды

