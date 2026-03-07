Trump: Iran apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors

US President Donald Trump has commented on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's apology, stating that Tehran apologized to its Middle Eastern neighbors, Report informs.

He made the remark in Truth Social.

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, 'Thank you President Trump.' I have said, 'You're welcome!' Iran is no longer the 'Bully of the Middle East,' they are, instead, 'THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,' and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!" Trump wrote.