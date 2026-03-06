The embassy of Switzerland in Baku has condemned Iran's drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, according to Report.

"We condemn yesterday's drone attacks in Nakhchivan which threatened Azerbaijan's security and sovereignty. We stand in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and with those affected by these attacks," the embassy said in a post on Facebook.

On March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Iran attacked facilities in Nakhchivan. One of the drones fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the actions of the Iranian side as a "disgusting terrorist act." He stated that Iranian officials must provide explanations and apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and that those responsible for carrying out the terrorist attack must be brought to criminal justice.