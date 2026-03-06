Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Switzerland expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:22
    Switzerland expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    The embassy of Switzerland in Baku has condemned Iran's drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "We condemn yesterday's drone attacks in Nakhchivan which threatened Azerbaijan's security and sovereignty. We stand in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and with those affected by these attacks," the embassy said in a post on Facebook.

    On March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Iran attacked facilities in Nakhchivan. One of the drones fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

    As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the actions of the Iranian side as a "disgusting terrorist act." He stated that Iranian officials must provide explanations and apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and that those responsible for carrying out the terrorist attack must be brought to criminal justice.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Embassy of Switzerland in Azerbaijan
    İsveçrə İranın Naxçıvana zərbələrindən sonra Azərbaycanla həmrəyliyini ifadə edib
    Швейцария выразила солидарность с Азербайджаном после ударов Ирана по Нахчывану

    Latest News

    15:50

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months

    Finance
    15:48

    Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institution

    Finance
    15:32

    Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobility

    Domestic policy
    15:30
    Photo

    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Infrastructure
    15:25
    Photo

    CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTAC

    Finance
    15:24
    Photo

    24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Switzerland expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed