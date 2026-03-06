Iranian official says 'new-generation' missiles not yet deployed in conflict

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official claims Iran has not yet used its "new-generation" missiles in its conflict with the US and Israel, according to the Iranian state news agency, Report informs via Sky News.

The official said the missiles used in the conflict were from 2012, 2013 and 2014, adding that the missile assembly line in Iran has "always been active" and the process of manufacturing is "ongoing simultaneously and continuously".

He said that in the coming days "a new style of attacks using advanced and less-used long-range missiles will be put on the agenda".