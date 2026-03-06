Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

Azerbaijan Railways will operate special train services between Ganja and Mingachevir during the upcoming Novruz holiday period in Azerbaijan.

The state railway operator told Report that additional round-trip services on the Ganja–Mingachevir–Ganja route will run on March 20 and March 21 to accommodate increased passenger demand during the national holiday.

According to the company, the train will depart Ganja at 07:15 and leave Mingachevir at 08:40 for the return