Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Infrastructure
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Azerbaijan Railways will operate special train services between Ganja and Mingachevir during the upcoming Novruz holiday period in Azerbaijan.

    The state railway operator told Report that additional round-trip services on the Ganja–Mingachevir–Ganja route will run on March 20 and March 21 to accommodate increased passenger demand during the national holiday.

    According to the company, the train will depart Ganja at 07:15 and leave Mingachevir at 08:40 for the return

    Azerbaijan Railways Novruz holiday
    Novruzda Gəncə–Mingəçevir–Gəncə marşrutu üzrə qatar reysləri təşkil ediləcək
    В Азербайджане на Новруз запустят ж/д рейсы Гянджа-Мингячевир-Гянджа

    Latest News

    15:50

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months

    Finance
    15:48

    Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institution

    Finance
    15:32

    Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobility

    Domestic policy
    15:30
    Photo

    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Infrastructure
    15:25
    Photo

    CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTAC

    Finance
    15:24
    Photo

    24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Switzerland expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed