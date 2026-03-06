Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation on data infrastructure

    ICT
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:07
    Azerbaijan, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation on data infrastructure

    Azerbaijan and the US company Dell Technologies have discussed cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data infrastructure, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during the minister's visit to the UK, in a meeting with Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Dell Technologies.

    Nabiyev also noted that exchanges of views were held on sovereign cloud solutions and AI capabilities in Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation on data infrastructure
    Azerbaijan, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation on data infrastructure

    Azerbaijan Dell Technologies Rashad Nabiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və "Dell Technologies" məlumat infrastrukturu üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджан намерен сотрудничать с Dell Technologies в сфере ИИ

    Latest News

    16:03

    Azerbaijan approves public awareness rules on WMD threats

    Domestic policy
    16:03

    Iran's Pezeshkian: Some countries have begun mediation efforts

    Region
    15:50

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months

    Finance
    15:48

    Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institution

    Finance
    15:32

    Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobility

    Domestic policy
    15:30
    Photo

    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Infrastructure
    15:25
    Photo

    CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTAC

    Finance
    All News Feed