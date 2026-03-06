Azerbaijan, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation on data infrastructure

Azerbaijan and the US company Dell Technologies have discussed cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data infrastructure, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during the minister's visit to the UK, in a meeting with Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Dell Technologies.

Nabiyev also noted that exchanges of views were held on sovereign cloud solutions and AI capabilities in Azerbaijan.