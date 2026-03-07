Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IDF launches another strike on Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:38
    IDF launches another strike on Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out another strike on Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran, central Iran, Report informs referring to the IDF's press service.

    More than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets were involved in the strikes.

    During the operation, the aircraft dropped approximately 230 munitions, hitting several targets, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Imam Hossein Central Military University.

    According to the Israeli side, the facility was used as a reserve base and assembly complex for the IRGC, as well as for housing various units.

    "The university housed facilities supporting the Iranian regime's military forces in normal and emergency situations. It housed a missile unit depot, bunkers, and launch infrastructure designed to launch missiles into the territory of the State of Israel," reads the statement.

    Additionally, a strike was carried out on an underground ballistic missile storage and production facility where, according to the IDF, hundreds of Iranian armed forces personnel were stationed. The facility housed bunkers and command centers.

    Furthermore, Israeli forces attacked missile launch sites in several areas of western and central Iran in an effort to reduce the intensity of shelling of Israeli territory.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran escalation in Middle East
    İsrail ordusu 80-dən çox qırıcı ilə Tehrandakı hərbi infrastruktura növbəti zərbəni endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес очередной удар по военной инфраструктуре Ирана в Тегеране

    Latest News

    11:50

    Emirates says all flights to and from Dubai suspended

    Other countries
    11:45

    Loud explosions heard in Iran's Tehran

    Region
    11:33

    Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikes

    Region
    11:27

    Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    11:25

    Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field

    Other countries
    11:15

    Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:05

    IRGC says ‘waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    10:54

    Over 1,700 people left Iran via Azerbaijani border

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Kazakh President for support

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed