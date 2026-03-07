IDF launches another strike on Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out another strike on Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran, central Iran, Report informs referring to the IDF's press service.

More than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets were involved in the strikes.

During the operation, the aircraft dropped approximately 230 munitions, hitting several targets, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Imam Hossein Central Military University.

According to the Israeli side, the facility was used as a reserve base and assembly complex for the IRGC, as well as for housing various units.

"The university housed facilities supporting the Iranian regime's military forces in normal and emergency situations. It housed a missile unit depot, bunkers, and launch infrastructure designed to launch missiles into the territory of the State of Israel," reads the statement.

Additionally, a strike was carried out on an underground ballistic missile storage and production facility where, according to the IDF, hundreds of Iranian armed forces personnel were stationed. The facility housed bunkers and command centers.

Furthermore, Israeli forces attacked missile launch sites in several areas of western and central Iran in an effort to reduce the intensity of shelling of Israeli territory.