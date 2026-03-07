President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Slovak President for principled position and solidarity

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:29
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini for his principled position and solidarity following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post, shared on the President's X social media account, reads: "Sincere gratitude to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, for his principled position and solidarity following recent drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan.

    Immediate support by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of Slovak diplomatic staff from Tehran is a clear manifestation of the high-level and strategic relations between our countries, and an expression of our commitment to international cooperation."

