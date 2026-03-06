Israel launches new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:09
    The Israeli Air Force launched a new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X.

    "The IAF conducted a broad-scale wave of 26 strikes in the Dahieh area of Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure," the statement said.

    İsrail ordusu Beyrutda "Hizbullah"a qarşı yeni hava zərbələri dalğasına start verib
    Израиль начал новую волну авиаударов по объектам "Хезболлах" в пригородах Бейрута

