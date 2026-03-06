Israel launches new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut
The Israeli Air Force launched a new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X.
"The IAF conducted a broad-scale wave of 26 strikes in the Dahieh area of Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure," the statement said.
