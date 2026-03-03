Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummets
Business
- 03 March, 2026
- 18:56
In January 2026, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK amounted to $16.745 million, Report informs with reference to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
According to the committee, this is 91.3% less compared to the same month of the previous year.
In January 2026, trade with the UK accounted for 0.5% of the total turnover.
Year-on-year, the value of Azerbaijan's exports to the UK decreased by 99.7% to $177,000, while the value of imports from the kingdom decreased by 86.2% to $16.568 million.
