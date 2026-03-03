Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover plummets

In January 2026, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK amounted to $16.745 million, Report informs with reference to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, this is 91.3% less compared to the same month of the previous year.

In January 2026, trade with the UK accounted for 0.5% of the total turnover.

Year-on-year, the value of Azerbaijan's exports to the UK decreased by 99.7% to $177,000, while the value of imports from the kingdom decreased by 86.2% to $16.568 million.