SOCAR deepens energy partnership with Bulgaria

The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Acting Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Traicho Traikov.

As Report informs with reference to the company, the parties discussed the deepening of the partnership between SOCAR and Bulgaria in the energy sector.

At the meeting, it was noted that the long-term strategic partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are developing successfully, including in the energy sector. In this regard, it was emphasized that the opening of a SOCAR office in Bulgaria made an important contribution to the deepening of cooperation.

During the conversation, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor, including the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) projects, in ensuring reliable and uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria was particularly noted.

At the meeting, the possibilities of expanding cooperation between SOCAR and Bulgarian energy companies, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were also discussed.